Mango-Raspberry Topping

The pairing of perfumed mangoes and tart raspberries works well as a waffle topping--and can also be served as a fruit salad.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lime juice and honey in a medium bowl. Add mangoes and raspberries; toss gently to coat. Top each serving of waffles (or pancakes) with the mango-raspberry topping and a dollop of yogurt.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 23.3g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 20.5g; fat 0.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 929IU; vitamin c 36mg; folate 43.2mcg; calcium 66.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 17.1mg; potassium 238.6mg; sodium 21.5mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1/2 "other" carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022