Mango-Raspberry Topping
The pairing of perfumed mangoes and tart raspberries works well as a waffle topping--and can also be served as a fruit salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 23.3g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 20.5g; fat 0.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 929IU; vitamin c 36mg; folate 43.2mcg; calcium 66.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 17.1mg; potassium 238.6mg; sodium 21.5mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 fruit, 1/2 "other" carbohydrate