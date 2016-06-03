Salmon Roasted with Tomatoes & Olives

Although you can use any firm-fleshed fish, such as halibut or cod, salmon is especially pretty with the roasted tomatoes and black olives. Serve with steamed green beans or broccoli florets and boiled new potatoes.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2002

1 hr 20 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine tomatoes, onion, orange zest and garlic in a large roasting pan or on a large baking sheet with sides. Drizzle with oil and toss to coat.

  • Roast, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes and onion are tender and beginning to brown on the edges, about 45 minutes. Remove pan from the oven. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees .

  • Add olives and rosemary to the pan; season with salt and pepper. Clear four spaces in the pan and place a salmon piece in each. Spoon some of the tomato mixture on top.

  • Roast until the salmon is opaque in the center, 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness.

Tip: How to Skin a Fish Fillet
You can ask to have the skin removed from a piece of salmon or halibut fillet at the fish counter, but it is also easy to do it yourself. Place the fillet, skin-side down, on a cutting board. Use a thin sharp knife to cut between skin and flesh at the tip. Grasp the skin with your free hand and ease the knife carefully between skin and flesh, keeping the knife pointed slightly toward the skin, until skin is removed.

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 6.3g; fat 19.5g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 89.6mg; vitamin a iu 1359.5IU; vitamin c 22.5mg; folate 70.1mcg; calcium 37.4mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 71.8mg; potassium 1281.5mg; sodium 585.3mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
2 vegetable, 5 lean meat, 1 fat
