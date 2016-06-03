Salmon Roasted with Tomatoes & Olives

Tip: How to Skin a Fish Fillet

You can ask to have the skin removed from a piece of salmon or halibut fillet at the fish counter, but it is also easy to do it yourself. Place the fillet, skin-side down, on a cutting board. Use a thin sharp knife to cut between skin and flesh at the tip. Grasp the skin with your free hand and ease the knife carefully between skin and flesh, keeping the knife pointed slightly toward the skin, until skin is removed.