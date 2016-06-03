Figs Stuffed with Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola cheese meets dried figs poached in port. The result: a thoroughly elegant holiday appetizer.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2002
Make Ahead Tip: The appetizers will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours.
Serving Size: 1 piece
71 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 10.7g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 7.7g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 7mg; vitamin a iu 51.5IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 37.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 10.8mg; potassium 114.3mg; sodium 132.6mg.
1/2 fruit