Figs Stuffed with Gorgonzola

Gorgonzola cheese meets dried figs poached in port. The result: a thoroughly elegant holiday appetizer.

Kate Hays
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2002

total:
40 mins
Servings:
16

  • Snip the stem off each fig and make a crisscross cut two-thirds of the way down to partially open the fig. Trim the base of each fig so it will sit upright when finished.

  • Place the figs, port and vinegar in a small saucepan; cook, uncovered, over low heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until the figs are plumped and softened and most of the liquid is reduced, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle.

  • Meanwhile, combine Gorgonzola, cream cheese and rosemary in a small bowl; blend with a fork. Cover and refrigerate until the figs are cooled. Cut prosciutto into 1/4-inch-wide ribbons.

  • Using a teaspoon, melon baller or small spoon, place a dollop of cheese mixture in the opening of each fig. Garnish each appetizer with a ribbon of prosciutto. Dust with a grinding of pepper.

Make Ahead Tip: The appetizers will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours.

Serving Size: 1 piece
Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 10.7g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 7.7g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 7mg; vitamin a iu 51.5IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 37.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 10.8mg; potassium 114.3mg; sodium 132.6mg.
1/2 fruit

