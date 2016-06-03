Mixed Lettuce, Fennel & Orange Salad with Black Olive Vinaigrette

This colorful salad offers a symphony of flavors and textures. Savory black olives, sweet orange slices and crisp, licorice-flavored fennel balance the slightly bitter tastes of chicory, radicchio and Belgian endive.

Stephanie Browner
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2002

30 mins
8

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Whisk vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in oil. Stir in olives and parsley.

  • To prepare salad: Using a sharp knife, remove peel and white pith from oranges. Quarter the oranges; slice pieces crosswise.

  • Just before serving, combine lettuces, endive, fennel and the orange slices in a large bowl. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and toss to coat well.

Make Ahead Tip: The vinaigrette will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Washed, dried lettuce will keep in a plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours. Keep prepared oranges and fennel in separate containers in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours

1 3/4 cups
168 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; dietary fiber 8.6g; sugars 7.6g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 5387IU; vitamin c 59mg; folate 296.3mcg; calcium 161.2mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 52.1mg; potassium 957.9mg; sodium 274.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1/2 fruit, 2 vegetable, 2 fat
