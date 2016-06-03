Mixed Lettuce, Fennel & Orange Salad with Black Olive Vinaigrette

delicious and refreshing-- I skipped the endive and just used the lettuce that I had handy which was romaine and green leaf. It was delicious. I may have invested in the other more colorful lettuces if I were entertaining but it was still beautiful without them. I have had fennel and orange salads before but I really loved the kalamata dressing. It added the slightest salty flavor to the sweetness of the orange and fennel--delicious and simple. Pros: complex flavor Cons: recommended lettuces can become expensive