Curried Carrot & Apple Soup

This colorful soup is both simple and delicious. Use apples that cook up soft; McIntosh are great.

Ken Haedrich
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2002

1 hr
8

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan or medium soup pot over medium heat. Stir in onion and celery; cook until the onion is softened and translucent, 8 to 12 minutes; do not brown.

  • Stir in curry powder, then add carrots, apples and bay leaf. Stir well over medium heat for 2 minutes, then add broth and salt. Bring the mixture to a low boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover tightly and simmer until the carrots and apples are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Remove the bay leaf. Using a large slotted spoon, transfer the soup solids to a food processor, adding about 12 cup of the broth; process to a smooth puree. Pour the puree back into the soup. Reheat and season with pepper. Serve piping hot, garnishing each serving, if you like, with a dab of yogurt and a sprinkle of fresh herbs.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

generous 3/4 cup
73 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 12.3g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 7.2g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 7561IU; vitamin c 6.5mg; folate 19.5mcg; calcium 27.5mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 13mg; potassium 348.3mg; sodium 421.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 vegetable
