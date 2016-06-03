Watermelon Sorbet

Refreshing frozen treat without the calories of ice cream This exceeded my expectations. Not to sweet and very refreshing. My husband is lactose- intolerant so it's great that we can both enjoy it. I'm going to use it to make a watermelon daiquiri tonight. I'll definitely be making this sorbet again. Pros: Lactose-free low calorie Cons: Time consuming. You'll have to keep stirring it once it goes into the freezer