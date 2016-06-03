Watermelon Sorbet
This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: The slush will keep, in an airtight container, in the freezer for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 13.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 433.7IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 2.5mcg; calcium 6.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 7.9mg; potassium 88.4mg; sodium 1.3mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges:
1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate