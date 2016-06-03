Watermelon Sorbet

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.

Susanne A. Davis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

Recipe Summary

total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

  • Place watermelon and lime juice in a food processor; process until smooth. Set a sieve over a large bowl and press the puree through to remove tiny seeds. Whisk in the sugar syrup.

  • Pour the watermelon mixture into a shallow metal pan and freeze until ice crystals form around the edges, about 30 minutes. Stir the ice crystals into the center of the pan and return to the freezer; repeat every 20 minutes until all the liquid is frozen.

  • Serve immediately or transfer to a storage container and let harden in the freezer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Serve in chilled dishes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The slush will keep, in an airtight container, in the freezer for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
56 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 13.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 433.7IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 2.5mcg; calcium 6.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 7.9mg; potassium 88.4mg; sodium 1.3mg; added sugar 8g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2012
Delicate and Healthy Dessert So much easier to make than any ice cream made with an ice cream maker!! It was easy to clean up after too! Pros: Easy to make very healthy simple and fresh ingredients no need for an ice cream maker Cons: none! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2014
Refreshing frozen treat without the calories of ice cream This exceeded my expectations. Not to sweet and very refreshing. My husband is lactose- intolerant so it's great that we can both enjoy it. I'm going to use it to make a watermelon daiquiri tonight. I'll definitely be making this sorbet again. Pros: Lactose-free low calorie Cons: Time consuming. You'll have to keep stirring it once it goes into the freezer Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/29/2021