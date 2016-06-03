Olive Ketchup

This makes a great finish for baked or broiled fish, or serve with Mediterranean Burgers.

Ken Haedrich
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine olives, parsley, scallions, garlic, oil and vinegar in a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped. Transfer to a small bowl and mix in tomato paste.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.2g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 221.8IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; folate 5.3mcg; calcium 9.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 22.2mg; sodium 155.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
