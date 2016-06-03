Blue Cheese Sauce
This rich sauce is excellent on burgers and sandwiches. To make a dipping sauce, stir in a little extra low-fat mayonnaise or sour cream, then serve with baby carrots, celery sticks and sliced cucumbers.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; sugars 0.8g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 3mg; vitamin a iu 28IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 35.2mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 33.4mg; sodium 43.3mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food (2 servings = 1/2 fat)