Blue Cheese Sauce

This rich sauce is excellent on burgers and sandwiches. To make a dipping sauce, stir in a little extra low-fat mayonnaise or sour cream, then serve with baby carrots, celery sticks and sliced cucumbers.

Ken Haedrich
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, blue cheese and vinegar in a small bowl and blend with a fork to make a chunky sauce.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; sugars 0.8g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 3mg; vitamin a iu 28IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 35.2mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 33.4mg; sodium 43.3mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food (2 servings = 1/2 fat)
