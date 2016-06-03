Tomato Salsa
You might want to double this recipe so you have extra for snacking. If using less-than-perfect tomatoes, consider adding a pinch of sugar to make up for the lack of natural sweetness.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 389.6IU; vitamin c 8.9mg; folate 7.1mcg; calcium 5.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 5.1mg; potassium 107.7mg; sodium 99.3mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food