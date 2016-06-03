Ginger-Miso Tofu Dressing
Mellow white miso adds a pleasing savory sweetness to this creamy ginger dressing that partners perfectly with mixed green salads, slaws or grain salads. It is also great spooned over cooked asparagus.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Stir or shake before using.
Ingredient Note: Made from fermented soybeans, miso is a common ingredient in Japanese cooking. There are different types of miso, in shades ranging from white and yellow to reddish brown and dark brown. Available at health-food stores and Japanese markets.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
11 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 0.5g; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 2.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 6.7mg; sodium 65.8mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food