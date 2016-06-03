Ginger-Miso Tofu Dressing

Mellow white miso adds a pleasing savory sweetness to this creamy ginger dressing that partners perfectly with mixed green salads, slaws or grain salads. It is also great spooned over cooked asparagus.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Thin with more water, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Stir or shake before using.

Ingredient Note: Made from fermented soybeans, miso is a common ingredient in Japanese cooking. There are different types of miso, in shades ranging from white and yellow to reddish brown and dark brown. Available at health-food stores and Japanese markets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
11 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 0.5g; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 2.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 6.7mg; sodium 65.8mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
