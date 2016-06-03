Citrus-Cumin Splash

Bursting with big, bold flavors of sweet orange, tangy lime and warm spices, this dressing tastes terrific splashed over spinach, bean or grain salads. It also spruces up salads containing grilled poultry and fresh fruit, such as peaches and grapes.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

total:
5 mins
Servings: 16
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth.

Tips

Ingredient Note: Flaxseed oil, pressed from flaxseeds, is valued as a source of omega-3 fatty acids. It is highly perishable, so store in the refrigerator and use as soon as possible.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 17.4IU; vitamin c 4.8mg; folate 2.6mcg; calcium 2.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 19.8mg; sodium 36.7mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
