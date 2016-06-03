Creamy Garlic Dressing

This creamy garlic dressing recipe is enriched with low-fat buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise. Try this thick, garlicky dressing as a sumptuous topping for potato, pasta or romaine salads.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine buttermilk, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Parmesan, soy sauce, garlic, salt and pepper in a blender; blend until smooth.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.6g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1.6mg; vitamin a iu 14.3IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 0.6mcg; calcium 7.9mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 7.6mg; sodium 88.9mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
