Pear-Hazelnut Dressing

Pure hazelnut oil adds a deep, dark nuttiness to this sweet and tangy dressing that marries beautifully with mixed bitter greens or Bibb lettuce salads topped with fresh and dried fruit, such as pears and figs, and chopped toasted hazelnuts.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain pears, reserving 2 tablespoons of the syrup. Combine the pears and reserved syrup with vinegar, oil, wine, salt and pepper in a blender; blend until smooth. Stir in chives.

Tips

Ingredient Note: If you do not have any nut oil on hand, use extra-virgin olive oil.

Nut oils: Oils pressed from hazelnuts and walnuts add a special fragrance to salad dressings. And from a nutritional point of view, they are a good choice because they contain a high ratio of monounsaturated fats. Nut oils are available in specialty stores--be prepared, they can be expensive. Nut oils are prone to rancidity, so store them in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
25 calories; carbohydrates 2.3g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 1.8g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 12.3IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 1.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 13.8mg; sodium 19.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

Free Food (2 servings = 1/2 fat)
