Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette

The sunny fresh flavors of tart lemon and cool mint combine to make a lively dressing that adds sparkle to salads made with steamed vegetables, potatoes or grains, such as couscous.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lemon juice, mustard, sugar and garlic in a small bowl until blended. Drizzle in oil, whisking until blended. Stir in mint, salt and pepper.

61 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.5g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 30.8IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; folate 2.2mcg; calcium 3.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 14.2mg; sodium 40.9mg.
1 fat
