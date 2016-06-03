Balsamic-Port Drizzle

Ruby-red port gives this dressing a sophisticated sweetness and depth that makes it ideal for drizzling over dark greens topped with fresh fruit (try juicy plums), golden raisins or snipped dried apricots, toasted nuts and crumbled goat cheese.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

total:
20 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine port, vinegar, honey, thyme and shallot in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

  • Remove from the heat and whisk in mustard, oil, salt and pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Ingredient Note: Port is a fortified wine that provides an immediate depth of flavor. Tawny port and ruby port are both economical choices. Vintage port is more expensive and is usually reserved for sipping after a meal.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.6g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 37IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 3.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.5mg; potassium 16.2mg; sodium 62.9mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
