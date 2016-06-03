Balsamic-Port Drizzle
Ruby-red port gives this dressing a sophisticated sweetness and depth that makes it ideal for drizzling over dark greens topped with fresh fruit (try juicy plums), golden raisins or snipped dried apricots, toasted nuts and crumbled goat cheese.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Ingredient Note: Port is a fortified wine that provides an immediate depth of flavor. Tawny port and ruby port are both economical choices. Vintage port is more expensive and is usually reserved for sipping after a meal.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.6g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 37IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 3.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.5mg; potassium 16.2mg; sodium 62.9mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 fat