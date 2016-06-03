Royal Icing

Royal icing hardens when it dries, making it particularly useful when decorating sugar cookies.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
48

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine dried egg whites (or meringue powder), water, cream of tartar and lemon (or almond) extract in a large bowl. Add sugar and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until stiff peaks form, 6 to 12 minutes.

  • Add water if needed to adjust icing consistency for piping or spreading. Add food coloring, if desired. Keep a damp cloth or paper towel directly on the icing while you work, to keep it from drying out.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: If not using immediately, cover icing with a damp cloth and plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Beat again before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5g; sugars 4.9g; calcium 0.1mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 3.7mg; sodium 1.3mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
