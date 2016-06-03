Royal Icing
Royal icing hardens when it dries, making it particularly useful when decorating sugar cookies.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: If not using immediately, cover icing with a damp cloth and plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Beat again before using.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5g; sugars 4.9g; calcium 0.1mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 3.7mg; sodium 1.3mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food