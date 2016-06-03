Cranberry-Orange Sauce with Walnuts

No time to make homemade cranberry sauce? No problem--just stir crunchy walnuts and a touch of orange zest into canned cranberry sauce and serve alongside your holiday turkey.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998

total:
5 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together cranberry sauce, walnuts and orange zest.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 3.5g; fat 0.6g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 1.2mg; magnesium 1.5mg; potassium 4.4mg; sodium 7.1mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
