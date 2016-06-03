Cranberry-Wine Sauce

Red wine and cranberry sauce combine in this rich and savory sauce, perfect for roast pork or duck.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998

25 mins
25 mins
16
16








  • Combine cranberry sauce, broth, wine and shallot in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 2 cups, about 20 minutes. Season with vinegar, salt and pepper. Serve hot, with pork or duck.



Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 10.9g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 7g; cholesterol 0.2mg; vitamin a iu 15.1IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 0.9mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 15.1mg; sodium 53.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate
