Egg & Sausage Casserole

A dozen for brunch? No problem with our delicious makeover of a classic egg casserole. Assemble the casserole the evening before you plan to serve it.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998

6 hrs 15 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Cook sausage in a skillet over medium heat, crumbling with a fork, until browned. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Add oil, onion and bell pepper to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften, about 5 minutes. Add sausage and cook, stirring, until vegetables begin to brown, about 5 minutes more. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Whisk eggs and egg whites in a large bowl until blended. Whisk in milk, mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in 1/3 cup Cheddar.

  • Arrange bread in a single layer in prepared baking dish. Pour egg mixture over bread and top with reserved vegetables and sausage. Sprinkle with remaining 1/3 cup Cheddar. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 5 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Bake casserole, uncovered, until set and puffed, 40 to 50 minutes. Serve hot.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 5; cover and refrigerate overnight.

Keep food fresh: If you're storing food in your fridge for a few hours or more, it's best to keep it in an airtight container or in a container covered tightly with foil. Foil is best at creating a barrier that doesn't let unwanted flavors in (or out) while you store your food.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 4g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 90.1mg; vitamin a iu 567.4IU; vitamin c 13.4mg; folate 34.7mcg; calcium 140.3mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 15.2mg; potassium 191.8mg; sodium 326.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
