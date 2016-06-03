Light "Whipped Cream"

An extremely versatile surrogate whipped cream. It provides the finishing touch for bread pudding, crisps, cobblers, angel food cake--anything that you would normally slather with whipped cream.

10 mins
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat evaporated milk in a chilled deep mixing bowl with electric beaters until it is the consistency of whipped cream, 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually add sugar, yogurt and liqueur and beat until thickened, several minutes longer. Serve within 1/2 hour.

Tips

Whipping Evaporated Fat-Free Milk
When thoroughly chilled, canned evaporated fat-free milk whips up into a light frothy topping that can be used as a substitute for whipped cream. Before beating, place it in a mixing bowl in the freezer until ice crystals form around edge of bowl, about 30 minutes. Chill beater also. Whipped cream will usually double in volume, but evaporated fat-free milk will triple. The air bubbles dissipate quickly, so it works best in mousses that are bound with gelatin or frozen. Evaporated fat-free milk has a distinctive flavor, which can overpower delicate dishes. It works best when combined with vibrant flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.2g; sugars 4.2g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 21.1IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.7mcg; calcium 19.3mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 22.8mg; sodium 7.7mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
