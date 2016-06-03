Mango Sauce

Keep quick fruit sauces on hand in the summer for topping vanilla frozen yogurt.

Susanne A. Davis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1999

10 mins
8

  • Puree mango, sugar and lime juice in a blender. (If mango is fibrous, pass through a fine sieve set over a bowl.)

Tip: To cut a mango:
1. Slice both ends off the mango, revealing the long, slender seed inside. Set the fruit upright on a work surface and remove the skin with a sharp knife.
2. With the seed perpendicular to you, slice the fruit from both sides of the seed, yielding two large pieces.
3. Turn the seed parallel to you and slice the two smaller pieces of fruit from each side.
4. Cut the fruit into the desired shape.

2 tablespoons
38 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.6g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 8.8g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 455.4IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; folate 18.3mcg; calcium 4.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.3mg; potassium 72.8mg; sodium 0.5mg.
1/2 fruit
