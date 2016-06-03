Raspberry Sauce

Tangy raspberry sauce tastes great over vanilla frozen yogurt or a stack of pancakes.

Susanne A. Davis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1999

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Puree raspberries, sugar and lemon juice in a blender. Pass puree through a fine sieve set over a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 11.4g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 8.2g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 14.1IU; vitamin c 11.4mg; folate 9.1mcg; calcium 10.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 9.4mg; potassium 65mg; sodium 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
