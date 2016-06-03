Caramel-Orange Topping
A touch of orange juice flavors this rich caramel sauce.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1999
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
65 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15g; sugars 14.8g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 37.7IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 1.4mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 16mg; sodium 0.5mg.
1 other carbohydrate