Caramel-Orange Topping

A touch of orange juice flavors this rich caramel sauce.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1999

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar and water in a small heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Cook, without stirring, until syrup turns light amber, 4 to 5 minutes. If the syrup isn't coloring evenly, gently swirl the pan. Remove from heat and carefully pour orange juice down the inside of the pan. (Stand back, as caramel may sputter.) When the foaming subsides, swirl in butter. Let cool slightly. Serve warm.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15g; sugars 14.8g; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 1.9mg; vitamin a iu 37.7IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 1.4mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 16mg; sodium 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022