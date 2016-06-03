Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This ultra-quick sauce can make any night a special occasion. We especially like it with strawberries, pears or coffee frozen yogurt.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1999

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir chocolate syrup and chocolate-hazelnut spread together in a small saucepan over low heat until smooth and warm. Serve warm or at room temperature.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The sauce will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 10.9g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 2.5g; fat 1.4g; calcium 6.7mg; iron 0.4mg; sodium 15.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022