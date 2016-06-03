Creamy Hamburger Noodle Casserole

Reading all the comments I was apprehensive of trying this recipe but, I did and I loved it, but my wife said, "it was just okay", and since I am the cook; I look to please her so I will not try it again, all though I thought it was excellent. I used a can of diced tomatoes and a can of tomato sauce only one bunch of scallions and no Bulgar. I couldn't find it in the local grocery so i didn't use it and I thought the dish had a ton of flavor. I thought it a good spin on lasagna! My wife thought that it needed something crunchy like tortillas in it.. and that might be good, but I was fine with the way it was! Try it for yourself and see if you like it!!