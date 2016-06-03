Creamy Hamburger Noodle Casserole

The EatingWell Test Kitchen takes lean ground beef and combines it with whole-grain bulgur, egg noodles and a creamy tomato sauce in a baked casserole topped with Cheddar. With less fat and calories than the original skillet meal, this dish is sure to become a new family favorite.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1999

1 hr 25 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. Put a large pot of water on to boil.

  • Separate white and green parts of scallions; thinly slice and reserve separately.

  • Cook beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat, breaking up clumps with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

  • Wipe out the pan, add oil and reduce heat to medium-low. Add bulgur, garlic and the reserved scallion whites. Cook, stirring, until the scallions soften, 5 to 7 minutes. Add tomato sauce, water and the beef; bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer gently until the bulgur is tender and the sauce is thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Season with 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper.

  • Meanwhile, cook noodles until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water.

  • Puree cottage cheese in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl; fold in sour cream and the reserved scallion greens. Season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper.

  • Spread half the noodles in the prepared pan. Top with half the cottage cheese mixture and half the meat sauce. Repeat with the remaining noodles, cottage cheese and sauce. Sprinkle Cheddar over the top.

  • Bake the casserole until bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

Bulgur is made by parboiling, drying and coarsely grinding or cracking wheat berries. It simply needs a quick soak in hot water for most uses. Look for it in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets, near other grains, or online at kalustyans.com, buylebanese.com.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 39.3g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 5.7g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 7.3g; cholesterol 51.8mg; vitamin a iu 901.4IU; vitamin c 11.6mg; folate 40.4mcg; calcium 180.6mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 65.7mg; potassium 606.2mg; sodium 738.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
