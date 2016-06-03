Cucumber-Cilantro Raita
An easy, cooling accompaniment to spicy dishes. Try it with Tandoori Chicken.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1999
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
10 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.1g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.6mg; vitamin a iu 18.9IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 2.9mcg; calcium 20.9mg; magnesium 3.3mg; potassium 42.3mg; sodium 7.6mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable