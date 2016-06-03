Avocado Salsa

Make this salsa right before serving so the avocados don't have time to turn brown. Serve on Bean & Barley Chili or with your favorite tortilla chips.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1999

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine onion, cilantro and lime juice in a bowl. Halve, pit, peel and dice avocado; add to onion mixture. Season with salt and pepper and toss gently. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 0.2g; fat 1.9g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 27.6IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; folate 10.9mcg; calcium 2.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.1mg; potassium 67.1mg; sodium 19.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022