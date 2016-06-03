Parmesan Potato Skin Chips
Here, we toss the most nutritious part of potatoes, their skins, with olive oil, seasonings and Parmesan cheese and bake them to golden perfection.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1999
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 40.1g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 2.2g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 2.2mg; vitamin a iu 208.1IU; vitamin c 18mg; folate 52.7mcg; calcium 50.2mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 53.8mg; potassium 1012mg; sodium 209.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 starch