Parmesan Potato Skin Chips

Here, we toss the most nutritious part of potatoes, their skins, with olive oil, seasonings and Parmesan cheese and bake them to golden perfection.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1999

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • With a paring knife, remove skin and about 1/8 inch of the flesh from potatoes in long 1- to 2-inch-wide strips. (Reserve peeled potatoes for another use.) Toss the potato skins with oil, paprika, salt and cayenne. Place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet; sprinkle with Parmesan.

  • Bake until tender and golden, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 40.1g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 2.2g; fat 2.2g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 2.2mg; vitamin a iu 208.1IU; vitamin c 18mg; folate 52.7mcg; calcium 50.2mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 53.8mg; potassium 1012mg; sodium 209.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
