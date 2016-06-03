White Bean Spread
You can't beat this easy spread, made with fiber-rich canned beans, for convenience and taste. Keep some on hand to layer with vegetables for sandwiches or spread over toasted country bread for a delicious bruschetta.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998
Gallery
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 2.9g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 0.3g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 8IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 8.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 2.4mg; sodium 54mg.
Exchanges:
free food