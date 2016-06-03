Hot Artichoke Dip

Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998

total:
30 mins
Servings:
21

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Chop artichoke hearts in a food processor. Add 2 cups Parmesan, mayonnaise, garlic, lemon zest, cayenne, salt and pepper; puree until smooth. Divide between two 2-cup gratin or other shallow baking dishes. Sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan.

  • Bake the dip until golden on top and heated through, 10 to 20 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare Step 2, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 3.5g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 0.3g; fat 1.7g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 4.1mg; vitamin a iu 51.3IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 16.9mcg; calcium 38.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 9.2mg; potassium 61.6mg; sodium 111.8mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable
