Warm Lemon Sauce

Try this versatile lemon sauce on warm gingerbread, vanilla frozen yogurt or a pile of fresh berries.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar, lemon zest and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Gradually whisk in lemon juice. Bring to a boil, whisking constantly; cook, still whisking, until slightly thickened, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and whisk in butter. Serve warm.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
38 calories; carbohydrates 9.3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 8.6g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.9mg; vitamin a iu 10.4IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 1mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 8.5mg; sodium 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022