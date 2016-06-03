Gingerbread Buttermilk Pancakes

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These spicy gingerbread pancakes are delectable served with maple syrup, Vanilla Cream or Warm Lemon Sauce.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk flours, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk egg, buttermilk, molasses, apple butter and oil in another bowl, until smooth. Make a well in the dry ingredients; add wet ingredients and stir with a rubber spatula until just combined.

    Advertisement

  • Moisten a crumpled paper towel with oil and use it to lightly oil a large nonstick skillet over medium heat (or preheat an electric griddle to 375 degrees F and lightly oil). Spoon about 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto the prepared pan and cook until bottoms are golden and small bubbles start to form on top, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until the other side is browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Lightly oil pan between batches. (Adjust heat as necessary for even browning.) Keep warm in the oven. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 49.8g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 27.4g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 32.6mg; vitamin a iu 70.4IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 52.5mcg; calcium 137mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 93.5mg; potassium 550.4mg; sodium 395.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/30/2022