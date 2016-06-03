Ginger Fried Rice

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add eggs and cook, stirring, until scrambled. Transfer to a plate; set aside. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil to the wok. Add scallions and ginger and stir-fry until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add rice and peas and stir-fry until hot and beginning to stick to the pan, 3 to 4 minutes. Add sprouts, stir-fry sauce (or oyster sauce) and the reserved eggs. Toss well, breaking up the eggs, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately.