Ginger Fried Rice

Leftover rice becomes an instant vegetarian main course with the addition of a few vegetables in this gingery fried rice. Use whatever vegetables you have hanging out in your crisper drawer--the wider variety of colors, the better.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 1998

20 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add eggs and cook, stirring, until scrambled. Transfer to a plate; set aside. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil to the wok. Add scallions and ginger and stir-fry until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add rice and peas and stir-fry until hot and beginning to stick to the pan, 3 to 4 minutes. Add sprouts, stir-fry sauce (or oyster sauce) and the reserved eggs. Toss well, breaking up the eggs, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately.

Tips

Note: Mung bean sprouts are germinated mung beans, often simply labeled “bean sprouts” at the supermarket. They are white with a light yellow tip and are thicker than more common alfalfa sprouts.

321 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 45g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 6.2g; fat 9.8g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 186mg; vitamin a iu 1151.8IU; vitamin c 13.1mg; folate 75.3mcg; calcium 67.4mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 88.1mg; potassium 286.1mg; sodium 509.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
2 1/2 starch, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
