I loved the flavor I just made this dish for lunch/dinner. Instead of using fresh or frozen chicken, I used pregrilled chicken strips, no added flavors. So I cooked the vegetables (I added some sliced fresh mushrooms too) and spices first, then added the chicken and simmered until everything was warmed. Then added the sour cream. I did not have dill, (shame on me), so I sprinkled with parsley. Instead of rice or pasta, I heated up a creamy spinach (frozen, green giant) and topped it with the chicken mix. For the rest of the family (for later) I mixed in some leftover pasta. I love paprika and the combination of garlic, onions, mushrooms, paprika and red bell pepper could have been spicier than desired, but the small amount of sour cream toned it to just the right flavor. I would definately make this again. Pros: Fast ,tasty, easy to adapt to ingredients on hand Cons: None