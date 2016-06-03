Peasant Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

In 1998, we did our first story about pairing craft beer and food. We visited Dock Street Brasserie in Philadelphia, where executive chef Olivier De Saint Martin served up food, like this salad, that had more in common with Parisian bistros than brew pubs. This was one of the favorites chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. Try it with an American pale ale.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 1998; October 2020 30th Anniversary

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until just tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Cook bacon in a small skillet until crisp. Drain on a paper-towel-lined plate. Crumble over the potatoes.

  • Whisk tea, lemon juice, oil and vinegar in a small bowl until blended. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the potatoes and bacon and toss to coat. Add frisée (or chicory), endive, tomato, croutons, parsley and cheese; toss well. Serve immediately.

Tips

Tip: To make your own croutons: Cut day-old bread into 1/2-inch cubes. Coat a baking sheet with olive-oil spray; spread bread cubes in a single layer and coat them lightly with the spray. Season with salt and pepper. Bake at 350°F, stirring once or twice, until golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool; store in a plastic bag for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 3mg; vitamin a iu 703.6IU; vitamin c 23.5mg; folate 24.5mcg; calcium 37.7mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 10.4mg; potassium 191mg; sodium 313mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/28/2022