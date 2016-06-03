Fresh Apple Squares

5 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 1998; October 2020 30th Anniversary

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine flour, oats, brown sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl. Work in oil and apple juice concentrate with your fingers until coarse crumbs form.

  • Firmly press 2 cups of the oat mixture into the prepared pan. Arrange apples over the crust in three rows. Mix walnuts into the remaining oat mixture. Sprinkle the walnut mixture evenly over the apples and pat firmly into an even layer.

  • Bake until the top is golden brown and the apples are tender when pierced with a sharp knife, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 square
Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 17g; fat 4g; vitamin a iu 7IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 4.4mcg; calcium 28.7mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 21.4mg; potassium 88mg; sodium 100mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 13g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/17/2022