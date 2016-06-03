Fresh Apple Squares
One batch of dough does double duty as both the crust and streusel topping to make one of the easiest desserts around.
I’m a baker. I Found the results to be very dry. I expected a moist apple filling and crunchy (not crumbly) top. Very disappointed. Would not make again.
Simple to make! This is an easy apple dessert for those (like me) who are intimidated by baking. Easy to make and low calorie.
This crumble recipe is great, but I tripled the apples to give it more moisture. (I added a layer to the bottom of the pan, then another layer on top of the last of the crumble.) My boyfriend can't get enough of it!
I've made these four times in as many weeks. They are great! (The lemon zest is what makes them.) Everyone I've made them for has asked for the recipe, and been thrilled and surprised to learn they are semi-virtuous.
