Apple-Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 5 stars These were very tasty and easy to make. The apple flavor is stronger than I anticipated but still very good.

Rating: 4 stars Yummy healthy snack Worth noting that the batter seems too wet when placing it on the cookie sheet. Not to worry these cookies come out nice and chewy and do indeed cook up in 10 - 12 minutes desite the wetness! Alo we substituted the apple butter for apple sauce and had great success Pros: Apple tasting great way to use apples after apple picking Cons: Nothing negative to say about these cookies - exactly as advertised

Rating: 5 stars Kid-friendly cookies! These cookies were scooped up very quickly by dad and kiddies! I used apple sauce instead of apple butter. I also used dried apples apricots and cranberries to make the cookies a little more colorful.

Rating: 2 stars only ok This recipe lacked flavor and the texture was not very appealing. Pros: healthy Cons: mushy and not very tasty

Rating: 5 stars I can't believe how sweet these are! There is almost no sugar in them and I will probably make them with about 2/3 the brown sugar next time and there will absolutely be a next time. For a healthy cookie they are amazing. I didn't use the dried fruit because I didn't have any. I used diced fresh apples about 3/4 cup and they are wonderful. Double or triple the cinnamon and vanilla because that makes everything taste better. YUMTASTIC! Thanks for such an awesome recipe!

Rating: 5 stars Can't complain about a healthy cookie that tastes great too! I made the recipe just as stated except for the dried apple chunks. I'm not a fan of dried fruit and I took a note from the other comment about the cookies having a strong apple flavor and decided to leave it out. I know it slightly cancels out the "healthy" aspect of the cookies but I did throw in a very small handful of bittersweet chocolate chips in the last batch I baked. Yum. I might cut out a little of the brown sugar next time because they were slightly on the sweet side. Overall very delicious! I will make them again and again!

Rating: 5 stars These are terrific! I didn't have any apple butter on hand so I used apricot jam as a substitute. These cookies definitely don't last long once they're out of the oven.