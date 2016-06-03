Apple-Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These healthy apple cookies made with oats, shredded apples and brown sugar make snack time enjoyable for everybody.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 1998

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
36

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Spread oats and nuts on a baking sheet. Bake until fragrant and golden, 5 to 8 minutes; set aside. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.

  • Whisk flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium bowl. Combine egg whites, shredded apple, brown sugar, apple butter, 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, oil and vanilla in a large bowl; stir until blended. Add the dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Stir in dried apples and reserved oats and nuts.. Drop the dough by level tablespoonfuls, about 2 inches apart, onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Coat the bottom of a glass with cooking spray. Dip the glass into the cinnamon sugar and flatten cookies with it, dipping the glass into the cinnamon sugar for each. Bake the cookies, one sheet at a time, until lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool for 2 minutes on the baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Tips

Look for whole-wheat pastry flour in health-food stores; it gives baked goods a light texture while adding fiber. Store in an airtight container in the freezer.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.8g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 5.6g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 2.9IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 4.3mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 30.4mg; sodium 48.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat

Reviews (3)

Reviews:
ash12380
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
These were very tasty and easy to make. The apple flavor is stronger than I anticipated but still very good. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2013
Yummy healthy snack Worth noting that the batter seems too wet when placing it on the cookie sheet. Not to worry these cookies come out nice and chewy and do indeed cook up in 10 - 12 minutes desite the wetness! Alo we substituted the apple butter for apple sauce and had great success Pros: Apple tasting great way to use apples after apple picking Cons: Nothing negative to say about these cookies - exactly as advertised Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2012
Kid-friendly cookies! These cookies were scooped up very quickly by dad and kiddies! I used apple sauce instead of apple butter. I also used dried apples apricots and cranberries to make the cookies a little more colorful. Read More
emcooks
Rating: 2 stars
01/18/2015
only ok This recipe lacked flavor and the texture was not very appealing. Pros: healthy Cons: mushy and not very tasty Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
I can't believe how sweet these are! There is almost no sugar in them and I will probably make them with about 2/3 the brown sugar next time and there will absolutely be a next time. For a healthy cookie they are amazing. I didn't use the dried fruit because I didn't have any. I used diced fresh apples about 3/4 cup and they are wonderful. Double or triple the cinnamon and vanilla because that makes everything taste better. YUMTASTIC! Thanks for such an awesome recipe! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Can't complain about a healthy cookie that tastes great too! I made the recipe just as stated except for the dried apple chunks. I'm not a fan of dried fruit and I took a note from the other comment about the cookies having a strong apple flavor and decided to leave it out. I know it slightly cancels out the "healthy" aspect of the cookies but I did throw in a very small handful of bittersweet chocolate chips in the last batch I baked. Yum. I might cut out a little of the brown sugar next time because they were slightly on the sweet side. Overall very delicious! I will make them again and again! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2011
These are terrific! I didn't have any apple butter on hand so I used apricot jam as a substitute. These cookies definitely don't last long once they're out of the oven. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
DELICIOUS!!!!! Must try! Read More
