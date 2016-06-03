Slow-Cooker Yankee Bean Pot

Portion size is deceptive Recently I got more interested in using dried beans, which over all do take more time to prepare, but there are also advantages. The part of this recipe that bothers me a lot is the deceptive presentation of amount of calories. 8 servings of 0.75 cup equals to 4 servings of 1.5 cups, which seems more reasonable to me. Which makes a serving over 500 calories. I made this recipe with 1 cup of dried beans and I end up with 4 reasonable servings. Didn't sit down to calculate out calories, but I don't see a reason to worry. Eating Well dropped here the ball with deceptive serving size presentation, please revise this recipe.