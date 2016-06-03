Slow-Cooker Yankee Bean Pot
We've updated this old-fashioned American favorite, taking advantage of the gentle, uniform heat of a slow cooker. Instead of the traditional salt pork, this recipe uses lean Canadian-style bacon.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Start soaking beans a day ahead.
For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.
Nutrition Facts
2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 vegetable, 2 lean meat