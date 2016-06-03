Confetti Rice Salad

Cooked rice is tossed with chopped scallions, bell pepper and peas in this colorful salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1998

total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine rice, scallions, peppers, peas and parsley in a large bowl. Whisk vinegar with oil in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Add to the salad and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 10.4g; fat 5.8g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 1295.5IU; vitamin c 47.5mg; folate 66.7mcg; calcium 65.7mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 72.4mg; potassium 459.5mg; sodium 83.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 4 vegetable, 1 fat
