Parsley-Olive Relish

The relish is great on chicken, veal, salmon or pasta as well as the tuna. Serve with grilled vegetables and steamed new potatoes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1998

total:
15 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine parsley, olives, celery, garlic, oregano, lemon juice and oil in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Serve within 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.2g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 473.2IU; vitamin c 8mg; folate 10mcg; calcium 18.9mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 4mg; potassium 46.4mg; sodium 109.7mg.
none
