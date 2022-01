I've been making this since it first came out in the print magazine in 1998. It accompanied a pork recipe in the mag, but alas, the pork recipe doesn't seem to be online. It's been a favorite quick and easy summer dish for decades even with my children and their friends, and now with my grandchild. Use about 1/2 cup of this Vietnamese dressing to marinate a pork tenderloin for about 20 minutes. Grill pork until 165 F then let rest for 5 minutes. Make a salad of one box of baby spinach leaves (6-8 oz), 2 cups grated carrot and 1/2 cup fresh mint. Toss with remaining dressing and put on a platter. Slice pork diagonally and arrange over salad. Dinner is served, with a pot of Pierre Franey's tumeric rice on the side.