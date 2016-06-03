Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

Last minute dinner dish was a wonderful surprise! We were looking for a way to use up some red peppers we roasted, and our meals require flavor without sacrificing healthy ingredients. This meal fit the bill perfectly. I read the recipe too quickly and didn't realize you had to puree some ingredients to make a creamy sauce, but that was the only small hiccup. It came together quickly and was the perfect amount for a meal (we had a side of fruit) and lunches the next day. I like that it uses yogurt to make the cream sauce instead of actual cream or other fatty ingredients. The flavors blended nicely such that neither the tuna, red onion, or capers were overpowering. We are really excited to have come across this recipe and have no doubt it will become a go-to for us. Pros: healthy ingredients, heats up nicely next day, satisfying Cons: requires a blender