Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Put a large pot of lightly salted water on to boil.

  • Combine tuna, 1/3 cup red peppers, onion (or scallions) and capers in a large bowl.

  • Combine yogurt, basil, oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper and the remaining 1/3 cup red peppers in a blender or food processor. Puree until smooth.

  • Cook pasta until just tender, 10 to 14 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Add to the tuna mixture along with the red pepper sauce; toss to coat.

Tips

Note: Chunk light tuna, which comes from the smaller skipjack or yellowfin, has less mercury than canned white albacore tuna. The FDA/EPA advises that women who are or might become pregnant, nursing mothers and young children consume no more than 6 ounces of albacore a week; up to 12 ounces of canned light tuna is considered safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 39.1g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 3.3g; fat 5.2g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 15.5mg; vitamin a iu 685.2IU; vitamin c 18.7mg; folate 33mcg; calcium 73.3mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 76.7mg; potassium 227.8mg; sodium 475.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 2 lean meat
