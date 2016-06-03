Sour Cream Topping

A quick topping for summer icebox pies.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

5 mins
5

Directions

  • Whisk sour cream and sugar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Use a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip to pipe decorative swirls on top of the pie.

1 tablespoon
24 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 5.1g; sugars 4.5g; vitamin a iu 100.1IU; calcium 20mg; potassium 0.1mg; sodium 20mg.
Free Food
