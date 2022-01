Duh!Duh! so use less sugar. Sure a 'recipe' ought to be exact, but using common sense one can adjust to taste. This is a great recipe that everybody ought to try, just don't rely on exact measures. I used 'some' sugar, a little bit of honey, put in raspberries blueberries and some fresh pineapple that was sitting around, and it is excellent. Pros: excellent flavorCons: so some of the details are inexact: innovate