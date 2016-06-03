Lemon-Herb Mayonnaise

Adding yogurt to mayonnaise not only lowers the fat, it adds a refreshing tanginess. Spoon over grilled fish or chicken or use as a sandwich spread or vegetable dip.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, herbs and shallot in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.2g; sugars 0.8g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1.5mg; vitamin a iu 26.2IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 16.8mg; magnesium 2mg; potassium 27.9mg; sodium 47.9mg.
Exchanges:

none
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022