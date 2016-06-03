Lemon-Tahini Dressing
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
1 fat
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
1 fat
My first tahini dressing. Absolutely loved it !
Quick and with a nice kickSuch an easy dressing to throw together - almost as easy as grabbing a bottle of unhealthy ranch. I substituted about 1/2 tblsp of olive oil for the water and added a bit more cayenne pepper since I like my food with kick. I will definitely be making this again! So easy to adjust to your preferences.Pros: Easy
Quick and with a nice kick Such an easy dressing to throw together - almost as easy as grabbing a bottle of unhealthy ranch. I substituted about 1/2 tblsp of olive oil for the water and added a bit more cayenne pepper since I like my food with kick. I will definitely be making this again! So easy to adjust to your preferences. Pros: Easy