Miso-Ginger Marinade
Asian flavors unite in perfect harmony in this tangy marinade.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Notes: Sherry is a type of fortified wine originally from southern Spain. Don't use the “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.
Miso is fermented soybean paste made by inoculating a mixture of soybeans, salt and grains (usually barley or rice) with koji, a beneficial mold. Aged for up to 3 years, miso is undeniably salty, but a little goes a long way.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
10 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1.3IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 1.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 6.9mg; sodium 75.7mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
none