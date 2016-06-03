Miso-Ginger Marinade

Asian flavors unite in perfect harmony in this tangy marinade.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

10 mins
1

  • Combine mirin (or sherry), miso, ginger, lemon juice, soy sauce and sugar in a small bowl. Use 1/2 cup to marinate salmon, shrimp, chicken or eggplant. Reserve remaining marinade for basting.

Notes: Sherry is a type of fortified wine originally from southern Spain. Don't use the “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.

Miso is fermented soybean paste made by inoculating a mixture of soybeans, salt and grains (usually barley or rice) with koji, a beneficial mold. Aged for up to 3 years, miso is undeniably salty, but a little goes a long way.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 teaspoon
10 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 1.3IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 1.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.2mg; potassium 6.9mg; sodium 75.7mg; added sugar 1g.
none
