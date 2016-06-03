Orange-Thyme Marinade
A double-hit of orange comes from orange juice concentrate and fresh orange zest.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 8.9IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 3.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 17.3mg; sodium 44.8mg.
Exchanges:
none