Orange-Thyme Marinade

A double-hit of orange comes from orange juice concentrate and fresh orange zest.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, orange juice concentrate, soy sauce, oil, garlic, orange zest and thyme in a small bowl. Use 1/2 cup to marinate pork, chicken or shrimp. Reserve remaining marinade for basting.

    Advertisement

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 8.9IU; vitamin c 3.1mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 3.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 17.3mg; sodium 44.8mg.
Exchanges:

none
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022