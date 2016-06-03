Lemon-Pepper Marinade

Lots of crushed black pepper and pungent Dijon mustard in this marinade adds loads of flavor to seafood, chicken or vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

10 mins
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon juice, mustard, oil, sugar, pepper and salt in a small bowl. Use 1/2 cup to marinate shrimp, tuna, chicken or vegetables. Reserve remaining marinade for basting.

Nutrition Facts

1 teaspoon
5 calories; carbohydrates 0.5g; sugars 0.3g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 0.9IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 0.8mg; magnesium 0.4mg; potassium 4.5mg; sodium 64.8mg.
