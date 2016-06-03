Yogurt-Cumin Marinade

Cumin, fresh mint, fruity chutney and tangy yogurt combine in a flavorful marinade perfect for chicken, lamb or pork.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1998

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, chutney, mint, oil, garlic, cumin and salt in a small bowl. Use to marinate chicken, lamb or pork.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.5g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 10.2IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 4.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.4mg; potassium 4.8mg; sodium 35.9mg.
Exchanges:

none
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022